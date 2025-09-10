Vikings' Dallas Turner: Begins season in reserve role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner had three total tackles and two QB hurries in Monday's win at Chicago.
Turner played on 29 of the defense's 67 snaps as the 2024 first-round draft pick will begin the season as a reserve edge rusher. He may need an injury to either Andrew Van Ginkel or Jonathan Greenard to see larger role.
