Turner (illness) did not practice Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

With Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) banged up, Turner has started each of the last three games, and he even played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Steelers. If Van Ginkel, who has posted back-to-back DNPs this week, is unable to play again, Turner should have another heavy workload against Cleveland, as long as he's healthy himself.