Vikings' Dallas Turner: DNP with illness Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner (illness) did not practice Thursday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
With Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) banged up, Turner has started each of the last three games, and he even played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Steelers. If Van Ginkel, who has posted back-to-back DNPs this week, is unable to play again, Turner should have another heavy workload against Cleveland, as long as he's healthy himself.
More News
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Begins season in reserve role•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Plays depth role in rookie year•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Grabs first career interception•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Good to go for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Limited to start week•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Won't face Houston•