Turner logged five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Vikings' 9-3 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Turner opened the season with a sack against the Packers in Week 1, and he doubled his output during Sunday's NFC North showdown. Both of his sacks came in the second half, with the second being a nine-yard takedown of Tyson Bagent on the final play of the game to seal the win for Minnesota. Per Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, Turner leads the league with 20 pressures through two regular-season games, and his 3.0 sacks are tied for third-most behind Greg Rousseau (4.0) and T.J. Watt (3.5). Up next is a Week 3 road clash against the Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been sacked seven times through two games to open the 2026 campaign.