Turner recorded seven total tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defended in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

With Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) sidelined Sunday, Turner had an expanded role on the Vikings' defense. He tied his season-high in snaps played (65) and was one of two Vikings to sack Caleb Williams. Turner, a 2024 first-round pick from Alabama, has now recorded 38 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended over Minnesota's first 10 games this season. He could start opposite Andrew Van Ginkel again in the Week 12 matchup against the Packers if Greenard continues to miss time.