Turner tallied five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, along with two forced fumbles and a defensed pass in Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Seahawks.

While Minnesota got blown out in a 26-0 defeat, the team's defense often held its own. Turner was a leader among the unit, twice sacking Sam Darnold. On both sacks, Turner knocked the ball free, and one of those fumbles was recovered by Minnesota. Turner has 4.0 sacks over the past three weeks, pushing his total to 5.5 on the campaign.