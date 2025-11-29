default-cbs-image
Turner (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Turner logged two limited practices with a fresh hip injury before upgrading to a full participant Friday in time to dodge designation for Sunday's contest. The linebacker has filled a void caused by the absence of Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), and will likely do so again this week if Greenard cannot suit up Sunday.

