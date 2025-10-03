default-cbs-image
Turner (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Turner logged a DNP at Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he upgraded to a full go Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to face the Browns on Sunday. With the 2024 first-round pick back at full health, he's expected to start opposite Jonathan Greenard in Week 5.

