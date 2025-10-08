Vikings' Dallas Turner: Seven stops in Week 5 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Turner's seven tackles were a season high, and he finished third on the Vikings in stops behind Eric Wilson (nine) and Theo Jackson (eight). Turner has started in each of the Vikings' last four games, but his playing time may decrease after the Vikings' Week 6 bye if Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is cleared to play in Week 7 against the Chargers on Thursday, Oct. 23.
More News
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Ready for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: DNP with illness Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Begins season in reserve role•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Plays depth role in rookie year•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Grabs first career interception•
-
Vikings' Dallas Turner: Good to go for Week 4•