Turner registered seven tackles (three solo) during the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Turner's seven tackles were a season high, and he finished third on the Vikings in stops behind Eric Wilson (nine) and Theo Jackson (eight). Turner has started in each of the Vikings' last four games, but his playing time may decrease after the Vikings' Week 6 bye if Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is cleared to play in Week 7 against the Chargers on Thursday, Oct. 23.