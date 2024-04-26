The Vikings selected Turner in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Minnesota traded up with the Jaguars to get one of the top edge rushers in the class in Turner. An All-American at Alabama, Turner racked up an SEC-leading 11.0 sacks as a true junior in 2023, but he's far from a late bloomer. Turner burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021 and racked up 8.5 sacks alongside Will Anderson to create a fierce pass-rushing tandem. Athletically, Turner is rather light for an NFL edge at 246 pounds but the athletic tools (4.46 40, 40.5-inch vertical, 34.38-inch arms) are loud. With Danielle Hunter now in Houston, Turner will be relied upon right away to create havoc in the Vikings' front seven.