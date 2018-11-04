Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Active for first time since Week 3
Cook (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Passing a pregame warmup was the final hurdle for Cook to get past before gaining clearance for his first action since Week 3. After missing five of his last six contests, he isn't expected to play more than 15-to-20 offensive snaps, making it difficult to forecast his carry count. Cook will otherwise yield the remaining work out of the backfield to Latavius Murray.
