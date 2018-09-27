Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Active Thursday
Cook (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game at the Rams.
Cook's availability seemingly was tied to his left hamstring holding up during a pregame warmup. Unlike practice this week, he didn't have a sleeve on that leg, but he'll almost certainly have some type of support on the region for this Week 4 showdown. His workload is the biggest question mark at this point. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Cook will be on a "pitch count," which means some type of split with fellow running back Latavius Murray should ensue.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Team optimistic about Thursday status•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited in practice Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Deemed 'possibility' for Week 4•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't practice Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...