Cook (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game at the Rams.

Cook's availability seemingly was tied to his left hamstring holding up during a pregame warmup. Unlike practice this week, he didn't have a sleeve on that leg, but he'll almost certainly have some type of support on the region for this Week 4 showdown. His workload is the biggest question mark at this point. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Cook will be on a "pitch count," which means some type of split with fellow running back Latavius Murray should ensue.

