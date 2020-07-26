Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, said that Cook did not tell head coach Mike Zimmer that he would report to training camp on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Zimmer told the Minnesota media earlier on Saturday that Cook told him he would not hold out and report on time when Minnesota's training camp beings Tuesday. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, in which he would play under a $1.3 million salary if not extended, Cook previously said he would hold out until he receives a "reasonable" extension. We'll have to see if Cook reports on Tuesday or if he plans to hold out.