Cook has agreed to a five-year, $63 million contract extension, which includes $28 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Cook signed to an extension, there's no longer any risk that he'll hold out this season. Cook looks set to be the main running back in the Minnesota backfield for this season and beyond. Cook is now set to face the Packers this week. He had a career-high 154 rushing yards in his lone matchup with the Packers last year, breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown in the Week 2 loss.

