Cook told vikings.com's Gabe Henderson that his main goals for the upcoming season are to win a Super Bowl and play in every game.

Team success and durability are the clear areas for improvement, with Cook now safely established as one of the best running backs in the NFL. His 2020 average of 111.2 rushing yards per game prorates to 1,890 over a 17-game campaign, so there's potential for a 2,000-yard season if Cook can avoid multiple absences for the first time in his career. He'll turn 26 in August, and will be playing in an offense that looks much the same as last season, albeit with first-round pick Christian Darrisaw replacing Riley Reiff (Bengals) at left tackle.