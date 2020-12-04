Cook (ankle) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Vikings capped Cook's reps in their first two practices of the week, but that was mainly for maintenance purposes after he had suffered a minor ankle tweak in last week's win over the Panthers. After allowing him to return to full activity Friday, Cook completed the session no worse for the wear, eliminating any concern about his status heading into the weekend. The 25-year-old should once again be in store for a bell-cow role Sunday, taking on a Jaguars defense that has allowed 4.5 yards per carry and 14 rushing touchdowns in 11 games this season.

