Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Another monstrous output in Week 3
Cook ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while adding four receptions for 33 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win against the Raiders.
The third-year back is off to an absolutely electrifying start to the 2019 campaign, averaging 151.3 scrimmage yards per game with four total touchdowns through three weeks of play. Cook has re-established his explosive playing style since recovering from ACL and hamstring injuries that dulled his production over the past two seasons, leading the NFL in 20-plus yard carries entering Week 3, and picking up five or more yards on nine of his 16 rushes against the Raiders on Sunday. In his upcoming Week 4 matchup, Cook will face a Bears defense that is yet to concede a rushing touchdown this season.
