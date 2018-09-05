Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Back to normal
Coach Mike Zimmer believes Cook's "foot quickness" and "acceleration" have returned to normal, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
During a conference call with San Francisco media Wednesday, Zimmer referenced the recovery of his No. 1 running back, adding, "I think he's ready to roll." The positive outlook is encouraging, but Cook has only carried the rock two times (both in preseason Week 3) since tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 4 of last season. Cook himself talked to the media Wednesday. "You know, whoever the carries get handed to, we're all happy with [it] because we know that once the ball is in anybody's hands in the backfield, in our running back room, something big can happen," Cook told Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site when asked about his potential workload. Cook seemed to hint that fellow backs Latavius Murray and even Mike Boone could be a part of game plans early this season, but the second-year player should serve as the workhorse in due time.
