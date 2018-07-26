Cook (knee) wasn't a "full-go" at the first practice of Vikings training camp Thursday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Prior to drills, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook would be a full participant, but the team appears to be easing him back into the swing of things. The approach is a prudent one considering Cook sustained a torn ACL in his left knee a little less than 10 months ago. On a positive note, he's entering camp without a knee brace in tow, so it's only a matter of time before contact will be introduced to his regimen.