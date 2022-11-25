Cook rushed 22 times for 42 yards and brought in four of five targets for 14 yards in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Cook's final rushing line underscores how rough the sledding on the ground was for him against a Patriots defense that had been elite against the run in recent games. Cook's long run went for only six yards, although he helped avoid a complete fantasy washout for managers in PPR formats by tying his second-highest catch total of the season. Cook's next assignment doesn't project as much more appealing, either, as he'll face the tough Jets defense in a Week 13 home matchup a week from Sunday.