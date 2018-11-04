Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off 70-yard run in return
Cook (hamstring) rushed 10 times for 89 yards and caught all four of his targets for 20 more in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions.
The majority of Cook's yardage came on a 70-yard run in the second quarter, but he got tackled on the five-yard line. Prior to that, Cook watched fellow running back Latavius Murray score from one yard out in the first quarter. Minnesota unsurprisingly eased Cook back in, giving both him and Murray 10 carries apiece in the second-year running back's first action since Week 4. Expect the workload distribution to skew much more heavily in Cook's favor coming out of the team's Week 10 bye.
