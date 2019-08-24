Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks off huge touchdown
Cook carried the ball twice but gained 88 yards and found the end zone in the team's third preseason game against the Cardinals.
Cook only appeared on the team's first two offensive drives, but made a statement nonetheless. After having a four-yard rush negated by penalty to open the second series, Cook took another handoff and cut back through a large hole before outpacing the Cardinals' secondary for an 85-yard score. While it shouldn't be expected that Cook will see much more action prior to the regular season, he proved plenty explosive in his brief appearance.
