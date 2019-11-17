Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Breaks through to cap comeback
Cook ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and added five catches for 31 yards during Sunday's 27-23 win over Denver.
Cook wasn't getting much of anything against the Denver front in the first half and didn't do much better in the second half, though the Vikings were more successful getting him the ball in the screen game and he did find the end zone on a three-yard zone run early in the fourth quarter. Sunday was Cook's second smallest yardage total of the season and only the third time in 11 games in which he was held to under 100 total yards. He has scored in all three of those games and remains arguably the most dependable back in the league. After the bye, Cook and the Vikings will visit Seattle's middle-of-the-pack run defense.
