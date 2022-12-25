Cook carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards and caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

New York held the running back relatively in check, keeping Cook out of the end zone for the first time since Week 12, but he still reached 70 scrimmage yards for the 11th time in 15 games. The 27-year-old is 113 scrimmage yards short of 1,500 for the season, a figure he'll look to reach in Week 17 against the Packers.