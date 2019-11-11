Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Carries offense in big way

Cook rushed 26 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 86 receiving yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Cowboys.

Cook didn't have very many holes to run through against the Cowboys' front seven (3.7 yards per carry), but he was able to put up a huge fantasy line through sheer volume and a trip to the end zone (10th rushing touchdown of the season). The NFL's leading rusher also led his team in receiving, tying his season high of 86 receiving yards. Cook was the clear-cut winner in a star running back showdown with Ezekiel Elliott (63 total yards), and the former is making a strong case for fantasy MVP with 1,415 total yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns through 10 contests. Next week's opponent, the Denver Broncos, have a middle-of-the-pack run defense, so Cook should be near the top of the list of projected scores for Week 11.