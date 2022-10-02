Cook rushed the ball 20 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints. He added two receptions for 10 yards.

Cook overcame a shoulder injury to account for 20 of the 25 carries out of the Minnesota backfield. He wasn't particularly explosive but did tally two rushes of more than 10 yards. While his production was mediocre, Alexander Mattison and Justin Jefferson both scored touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line, denying Cook a chance to reach the end zone. Cook has managed at least 85 total yards in three of four games this season but has only one touchdown.