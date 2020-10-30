Cook (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Chad Graff of The Athletic confirms Cook is expected to play, returning to the lineup after a Week 7 bye. Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, coach Mike Zimmer said he anticipates Cook handling his regular workload, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Alexander Mattison will slide back to a reserve role, after failing to capitalize on his shot in the starting lineup (Week 6 vs. Atlanta).
