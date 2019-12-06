Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Cleared to play
Cook (chest) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Cook never returned after his early exit from Monday's 37-30 loss to Seattle, but the Vikings maintained all along that he'd be fine for Week 14. Coach Mike Zimmer didn't sound concerned when he spoke to the media after Friday's practice, noting that the chest injury won't impact Cook's ability to grip the football, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. Even so, it isn't out of the question for Alexander Mattison to see a bit more work than usual, especially if the Vikings are nursing a large lead.
