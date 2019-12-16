Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Coach downplays injury
Coach Mike Zimmer said Cook "feels good" Monday and expressed optimism that the running back will be able to play through his right shoulder injury in the Vikings' Week 16 game against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Zimmer's comments about his players' injuries aren't always especially reliable, so the Vikings' practice reports this week will likely prove more telling with regard to Cook's status for the matchup between the NFC North's top two teams. Given that the division title is still up for grabs, it would be somewhat surprising if Cook was ultimately withheld from action against Green Bay if he's healthy enough to practice in at least a limited fashion this week. With Cook exiting early in the Week 15 win over the Chargers and backup Alexander Mattison (ankle) sitting out with an injury of his own, Mike Boone (13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns) finished the contest as Minnesota's top performer out of the backfield.
