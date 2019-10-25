Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Compiles 171 total yards in win
Cook rushed 23 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 73 yards in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday.
Cook made almost as much noise through the air as he did on the ground, checking in second only to Stefon Diggs in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. Cook's exploits in the passing game helped make up for the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) and served as his second-best receiving yardage total of the campaign. Cook fell just short of his sixth 100-yard game of the season, but he'll be an elite option in all formats head into a Week 9 battle against the Chiefs a week from Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Scores two TDs vs. Lions•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in tough matchup•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 218 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Finds end zone in Chicago•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Monstrous showing in Week 3•
-
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Totals 191 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...