Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Compiles 171 total yards in win

Cook rushed 23 times for 98 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 73 yards in the Vikings' 19-9 win over the Redskins on Thursday.

Cook made almost as much noise through the air as he did on the ground, checking in second only to Stefon Diggs in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. Cook's exploits in the passing game helped make up for the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) and served as his second-best receiving yardage total of the campaign. Cook fell just short of his sixth 100-yard game of the season, but he'll be an elite option in all formats head into a Week 9 battle against the Chiefs a week from Sunday.