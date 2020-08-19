Contract talks between the Vikings and Cook reportedly broke down Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

That said, the impasse won't keep the running back off the practice field, as Cook -- who is in the last year of his rookie deal -- maintains that he's focused on getting ready for Week 1. In the meantime, it's still possible that contract talks could re-start down the road, otherwise the Vikings do have the option of using their franchise tag on Cook next season.

