Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Contributes 169 yards of offense in win
Cook rushed 27 times for 97 yards and his first NFL touchdown and brought in all five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.
Cook powered in from one yard out to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and notch his first touchdown as a pro. The standout rookie then went on to log a career high in carries and demonstrate that he can handle the volume of a true workhorse back with superior results. Cook looks every bit the first-round talent he projected to be coming into last April's draft, and he'll look to continue producing versus the Lions in a Week 4 home matchup.
