Cook rushed 27 times for 97 yards and his first NFL touchdown and brought in all five targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Buccaneers.

Cook powered in from one yard out to cap a seven-play, 75-yard opening drive and notch his first touchdown as a pro. The standout rookie then went on to log a career high in carries and demonstrate that he can handle the volume of a true workhorse back with superior results. Cook looks every bit the first-round talent he projected to be coming into last April's draft, and he'll look to continue producing versus the Lions in a Week 4 home matchup.