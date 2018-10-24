Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Could miss next two games
Multiple league sources believe Cook (hamstring) will miss the Vikings' next two games against the Saints and Lions and remain sidelined through Minnesota's bye week, ESPN reports.
Cook has played just 18 snaps and appeared in just one game since suffering the injury in Week 2. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the Vikings hold Cook out for an extended period so he can return fully healthy, it's key to remember this report is only what a few sources believe will happen. Fantasy owners will need to watch Cook's progress in practice.
