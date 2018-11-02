Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Could play 15-to-20 snaps if available
Cook (hamstring) is expected to play around 15-to-20 snaps in Sunday's game against the Lions, but he'll first need to make it through pregame warmups without incident, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.
The Vikings had a similar plan back in Week 6 against the Cardinals, only to scrap it in favor of a heavy dose of Latavius Murray after Cook ran into some trouble during pregame warmups. The second-year pro is tentatively expected to return from a four-game absence on the heels of limited practice participation throughout the week, with multiple Vikings beat reporters suggesting his role will be quite limited. There's still some potential for a productive outing, considering Cook has 130 touches on 294 career snaps (44.2 percent) heading into a matchup with a Detroit defense ranked 30th in yards allowed per carry (5.1) and 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (144.6). The final word on Cook's availability probably won't be known until the Vikings release their inactive list at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9