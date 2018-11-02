Cook (hamstring) is expected to play around 15-to-20 snaps in Sunday's game against the Lions, but he'll first need to make it through pregame warmups without incident, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

The Vikings had a similar plan back in Week 6 against the Cardinals, only to scrap it in favor of a heavy dose of Latavius Murray after Cook ran into some trouble during pregame warmups. The second-year pro is tentatively expected to return from a four-game absence on the heels of limited practice participation throughout the week, with multiple Vikings beat reporters suggesting his role will be quite limited. There's still some potential for a productive outing, considering Cook has 130 touches on 294 career snaps (44.2 percent) heading into a matchup with a Detroit defense ranked 30th in yards allowed per carry (5.1) and 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (144.6). The final word on Cook's availability probably won't be known until the Vikings release their inactive list at 11:30 a.m. EST on Sunday.