Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Dazzles in NFL debut
Cook rushed 22 times for 127 yards and caught three of five targets for 10 yards in Monday night's win over the Saints.
Cook's impact grew as the game unfolded, with the rookie ripping off two runs of over 30 yards during the fourth quarter. In doing so, he provided the type of big-play running threat the Vikings sorely lacked following Adrian Peterson's injury last season. While Peterson watched Minnesota's running game revival from the opposing sideline, Cook proved plenty deserving of his old job going forward. In fact, the Vikings' next two running backs, Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, garnered just five carries combined. While McKinnon matched Cook's catch total and finished with 22 more receiving yards, the second-rounder put together one of the best tailback performances of Week 1. Next up, he'll look to find the end zone while sustaining his success versus the Steelers.
