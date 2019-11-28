Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Dealing with chest injury

Cook was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report due to a chest injury.

After racking up at least 100 yards from scrimmage eight times in the first 10 games of the season, Cook sputtered in the Vikings' last contest Week 11 with 57 total yards, his second-lowest mark of the season. The team's ensuing bye week meant the running back wouldn't be listed on an injury report again until Thursday, at which point he was estimated as a limited participant. He'll have two more practices to prove his health ahead of Monday's game at Seattle.

