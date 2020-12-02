Cook, who tweaked his ankle during the Vikings' Week 12 win over the Panthers, said he's "feeling good" and is "ready to roll" in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Minnesota could choose to limit Cook's reps in practice this week while he manages the injury, but at this stage, he looks on track to start and see plenty of volume versus Jacksonville. Ten games into his 2020 campaign, Cook is averaging 21.9 carries and 113 rushing yards per contest while scoring 14 times and adding 29 catches for 255 yards.