Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Cook is considered day-to-day, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Per Tomasson, Cook has a subluxed shoulder injury, which mean's it's in and out of the socket. Cook has dealt with this injury in the past, sitting out Week 13 last season. This time around, there's hope that Cook will wear a harness that'll allow him to play through the issue. However, his activity level in practice this week will likely provide further clarity on his status for Sunday's contest in London. If the star running back is unable to suit up against the Saints, Alexander Mattison would be the primary beneficiary.
