Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Deemed 'possibility' for Week 4
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that "there's a possibility" Cook (hamstring) will play Thursday against the Rams, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
After sitting out the Week 3 loss to the Bills with a hamstring injury, Cook was listed as a non-participant Monday in the Vikings' estimated practice report. It's unclear what he was able to do during Tuesday's session, but the running back relayed that his hamstring "feels great at this point," according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The Vikings will face a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday night game on tap against a tough Rams defense, so Cook won't have much time to gear up for the contest if he intends to play. The Vikings should have a better feel for Cook's outlook after their final practice Wednesday, but if the second-year player isn't deemed ready to go for Week 4, Latavius Murray would likely earn another start in his stead.
