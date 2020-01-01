Play

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't foresee any limitations

Cook (shoulder) said Wednesday that he will be at full strength for Sunday's playoff game in New Orleans, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook made similar comments Tuesday, downplaying any concern about his late-season absence extending into the playoffs. The Vikings will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon.

