Cook (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

The Vikings exercised caution with their starting running back, holding him out Sunday with the schedule presenting two games in five days. According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Cook himself expects to suit up for Thursday's road game against the Rams. However, an appearance or two at practice this week would provide a semblance of confidence in his ability to do so.

