Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Doesn't practice Thursday
Cook (chest) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
The Vikings will begin Week 16 prep with both of their top two running backs going down on the injury report as non-participants, as Alexander Mattison (ankle) was only able to work out on the side with a trainer. Cook, meanwhile, was merely a spectator during the portion of the session that was open to the media, leaving Mike Boone to handle the first-team reps. Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed earlier Thursday that Cook is unlikely to suit up Monday night against Green Bay, but the 24-year-old said he still intends to go through his normal routine this week to get himself ready for the NFC North matchup, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
