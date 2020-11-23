Cook carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards and a touchdown and caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.

His incredible run of production continues. Since the Vikings' Week 7 bye, Cook has amassed 750 combined yards and seven total TDs in four games, and he's topped 100 scrimmage yards in six of his last seven starts. Derrick Henry nudged ahead of him Sunday in the race for the league rushing title, but Cook will look to reclaim the lead in Week 12's tilt against the Panthers.