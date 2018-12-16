Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Dominates Dolphins
Cook rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while hauling in one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.
Cook got to the edge for a 13-yard rushing score in the first quarter and sliced through Miami's defense for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth. Minnesota scored just 3:20 in and never relinquished that lead, which led to a run-heavy approach featuring 19 carries for Cook and 15 for Latavius Murray. A similar game script could well unfold in Week 16 against a Lions team that's been mired in a rut offensively, which is great news for owners who have managed to whether Cook's injury issues up to this point.
