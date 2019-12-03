Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Downplays chest injury

Cook, who left Monday's loss to Seattle after taking a hit in the third quarter and did not return, said he got hit on the chest injury he sustained against the Broncos and sat out for precautionary reasons, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Cook added he'd be ready to play next week.

Alexander Mattison took over at running back and ended with four carries for 22 yards. Cook had nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown before departing. He also added three receptions for 35 yards. While Cook is optimistic about his injury, check to see how he fares in practice this week.