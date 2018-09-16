Cook downplayed the hamstring issue he dealt with Sunday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Just fatigue," Cook noted with the regard to the reason for his exit from Sunday's tie with the Packers. "It was hot out there."

The running back's status will still be worth monitoring in the coming days, but with his injury not related to last year's season-ending knee issue and seemingly minor, it looks like those invested in Cook have caught a break. The Vikings take on the Bills at home next Sunday.