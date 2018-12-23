Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Eclipses 100 scrimmage yards
Cook rushed 16 times for 73 yards and caught all three of his targets for 35 more in Sunday's 27-9 win over the Lions.
Cook came back down to earth after blitzing the Dolphins for 136 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in Week 15, but he still served as Minnesota's primary running back, with Latavius Murray gaining just 28 scrimmage yards on 11 touches to Cook's 108 yards on 19 touches. The Vikings will ride Cook with a playoff berth on the line in Week 17, but carving out running room won't be easy against the rival Bears.
