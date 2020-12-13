Cook rushed 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and secured two of four targets for eight yards in the Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cook's long run of the day went for a modest 14 yards, but he continued to chip away with multiple productive carries against one of the stingiest run defenses in the league to notch his seventh 100-yard effort of the campaign, including his second straight. The fourth-year pro's workload was modest compared to his season-high 32-carry tally from Week 13 versus the Jaguars, as game script limited his opportunities late. Nevertheless, Cook delivered for managers in the fantasy playoffs, and he'll look to keep it going in a Week 15 battle versus the Bears.