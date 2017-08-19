Cook rushed seven times for 40 yards and caught 1-of-3 targets for 10 yards during Friday's preseason Week 2 loss in Seattle.

Cook got the start at running back and played the first two drives before giving way to Jerick McKinnon for the rest of the first half. He averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry, finding room against a Seahawks defense that surrendered a league-low 3.4 yards per rush last season. It remains to be seen how the work distribution between Cook and Latavius Murray (ankle) shakes out once the free agent acquisition is healthy enough to play.