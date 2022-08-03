Cook left Tuesday's practice with what appeared to be a hand injury, returned for one snap and then sat out the rest of practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The injury appears minor but it's worth monitoring during training camp. Cook's usage in training camp is worth watching as he could be used more as a receiver and less as a workhorse rusher in new head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense. Either way, Cook still will be a focal point, perhaps trading some carries for targets and likely experiencing positive TD regression after scoring only six from 1,383 yards from scrimmage last year.