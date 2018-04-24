Cook (knee) will be a limited participant in spring drills but is expected to be a full participant in training camp, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cook looks to have done extremely well in his rehab from a torn ACL in Week 4 of last season, and given that he is expected to be ready for a full training camp, there should be very little doubt surrounding his status for Week 1 of the regular season. Expect the Vikings to ease Cook into the swing of things as training camp approaches in the summer, as the second-year tailback should be in for a big workload this year, especially given that Jerick McKinnon is now with the 49ers.